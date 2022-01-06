x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged in connection to shooting that injured four people in Waco

Waco police said the 30-year-old's bond was set at $1-million.

More Videos

WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a 30-year-old man on June 17 in connection with a shooting on May 31 that injured four people.

Toylan Wright was charged with aggravated assault and deadly conduct. His bond was set at $1-million.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Preston St. a little after 8 p.m.

Police arrived to find a male and female shot. The other two victims were already at the hospital.

Police said the female was in critical condition. The other victims were in stable condition. Police did not update the female's condition Monday.

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement