Man charged in connection to shooting that injured four people in Waco

WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a 30-year-old man on June 17 in connection with a shooting on May 31 that injured four people.

Toylan Wright was charged with aggravated assault and deadly conduct. His bond was set at $1-million.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Preston St. a little after 8 p.m.

Police arrived to find a male and female shot. The other two victims were already at the hospital.