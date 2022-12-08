Man charged with robbery and evading arrest after Killeen robbery

The Killeen Police Department said that they have charged a man in connection with a robbery that took place at Lions Club Park on Dec. 6.

According to KPD, officers responded to a call about a robbery and stolen vehicle at Lions Club Park around 1:55 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Officers stated that they found a 64-year-old woman in the parking lot with minor injuries. They said that Killeen paramedics treated the woman on the scene and released her.

KPD said that at 2:39 p.m., they received a call about a man attempting to take two vehicles in the parking lot of a Cefco Convenience Store at 3309 S. Ft. Hood Rd.

Police report that the victims were able to fight off the suspect, who returned to another stolen vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers reportedly located the man in the stolen vehicle at a stoplight at the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Dr.

KPD stated that they conducted a traffic stop, and the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers were able to apprehend the man and place him under arrest, said KPD.

After reviewing the case, the Bell County District Attorney's Office returned a complaint charging 34-year-old Tommy Dyneil Black III with robbery of an individual and evading arrest on foot.

Black III has reportedly been arraigned and his bond set at $105,000.

