Man charged with murder for shooting woman in front of her children in 2022

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has charged a man with murder in the death of a woman in 2022.

According to Waco PD, Oscar Thomas Lopez has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of Lydia Mendoza, who they say Lopez shot to death on May 1, 2022.

Lopez was reportedly already in custody for an unrelated crime when the warrant was served.

According to police, Mendoza was asked by her cousin to accompany her on the day of the shooting as she met with an acquaintance of her ex-husband to pick up some money.

When the pair arrived at the meeting point along Morrow Avenue, police say Lopez opened the door of Mendoza's car and began shooting into the front seat.

Police say Mendoza was killed in the shooting while her two children watched the attack from the back seat of the car. Mendoza's cousin was also allegedly seriously injured in the shooting, but survived.

Waco PD stated that they are looking to make more arrests in the case. Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Waco PD thanked the McLennan County Sheriff's Office for their help in the investigation.