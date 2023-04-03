Man charged with murder of Fort Hood soldier receives 40 year sentence

Brandon Olivares shot and killed Brandon Rosecrans in May of 2020.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Man charged with murder of Fort Hood soldier Brandon Rosecrans was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to Bell County court records.

Judge Paul LePak handed down the sentencing on March 24. Rosecrans received 10 years for possession of a firearm by a felon and 40 years for murder. The sentences will be served concurrently, according to LePak's Court Coordinator.

Brandon Michael Olivares, 28 at the time, shot Rosecrans, also 28 at the time, four times while the two were in Rosecrans' Jeep Renegade on May 18, 2020. He then dumped Rosecrans' body by the side of the road in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane.

The Jeep the two men were in was also set on fire. Police said it was found three miles away from Rosecrans' body.

Once the fire was out, police found Rosecrans' clothes, shoes and audio equipment inside the Jeep. The Harker Heights Fire Marshall found what he believed to be a bullet hole in the back-passenger side door.

An autopsy found four gunshot wounds to Rosecrans head and neck. Evidence showed the gunshots were fired at close range, according to the arrest affidavit.

Olivares was charged with Rosecrans' murder on Aug. 5, 2020. The U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Taskforce arrested Olivares on June 4 on an active arrest warrant for parole violations. During a search of Olivares' home, detectives found what was believed to be a burned Jeep key in a firepit.