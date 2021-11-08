Man charged with murder in deadly Halloween shooting in Killeen

Killeen Police say Perry Tyshawn Davis, 43, got into a fight with Jhirmack Wartell Brown, 39, resulting in both men drawing their guns and shooting at each other.

KILLEEN, Texas — The 43-year-old man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting early Halloween morning was arrested and charged with murder last Friday, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police say Perry Tyshawn Davis got into a fight with Jhirmack Wartell Brown, 39, before 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 in the 1200 block of Middleton Street.

Killeen PD said the fight resulted in both men pulling out their guns and shooting each other. Killeen PD said Davis pulled out his weapon and shot first, then Brown.

Brown was struck and died at the scene from his injuries, police said. Davis was also struck and brought to the hospital for treatment, police added.

The Bell County District Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Davis on Nov. 4. The next day, Davis was arrested in the 1300 block of Powder River Drive.

Davis was then transported to the Bell County Jail.

No other details were released at this time.