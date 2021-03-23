Man charged with murder in death of woman hit by stray bullet

Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks was charged with murder ten days after the victim was killed.

WACO, Texas — A man in the McLennan County jail for outstanding warrants out of Waco and Harris County was charged with the murder of a 33-year-old Waco woman Tuesday.

Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks, 19, was arrested March 18 after Amber Fullbright was found shot to death on the afternoon of March 13 in an apartment in the 1100 block of Ross Ave.

Investigators believe she was struck by a stray bullet from a shooting that occurred earlier that morning outside her apartment.

Waco police said after picking Hicks up on the warrants, their investigation led them to believe he was the man responsible for Fullbright's death.

Hicks was in the McLennan County jail where the roster showed his bond was $750,000 on two charges of aggravated assault. The murder charge was not yet listed.

Police did not release any information on a possible motive for the crime.