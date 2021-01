Victor Rivera was arrested by Harker Heights police and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights police and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a man Monday they said sexually assaulted a child.

Victor Manual Rivera,43, was charged Tuesday with indecency with a child sexual contact and sexual assault of a child under the age of 17. He was arrested in the 2900 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.

Rivera's bond was set at $150,000.