Man dies after being shot during domestic altercation, Killeen police say

Police said they found the 38-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of S. 42nd Street. He later died.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 38-year-old man died after being shot the afternoon of June 8, the Killeen Police Department reported.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Anthony House.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of S. 42nd Street in reference to a shots being fired shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving, officers found House suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation found that House and a suspect were involved in a "domestic altercation" when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at House, police said.

House died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m. by a justice of the peace.