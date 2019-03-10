KILLEEN, Texas — A man died Wednesday night after he was found lying on a street with gunshot wounds in a Killeen neighborhood, according to Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The Killeen Police Department received a call after 9 p.m. of shots fired. Officers found a man lying on the street.

The victim died after unsuccessful recovery efforts.

There is no word if there are any suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Killeen man

'It's like living with a stranger' | The newly discovered syndrome that's changing kids' brains overnight

What to expect on the ballot this November