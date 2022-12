Police said Andrew Smith was exposing himself at businesses and parks beginning in September.

WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to women and children at businesses for the past several months.

Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure.

Police said starting in Sept. 2022, Smith began exposing himself in places throughout the city of Waco.

Smith was arrested Friday and booked into the McLennan County Jail.