KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are looking for a man who exposed himself inside a Family Dollar Friday, investigators said.

Police said the man walked into the store in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Blvd. just before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

He is described as black, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with black and gray hair and a black and gray goatee. Police said the man was wearing glasses, a blue shirt, and blue jean shorts at the time of the incident. He was last seen driving a white car, police said.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Special Victims Unit are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), go to the Crime Stoppers website or text BELLCO with the tip to 274637.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to the man's arrest.

