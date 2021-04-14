McLennan deputies: Man charged with child prostitution, child porn

The investigation later revealed Jose Julio Guerrero contacted someone and asked if he could pay to have sex with a child, the sheriff's office said.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A 57-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly trying to pay to have sex with child, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was asked to assist the Belton County Sheriff's Office in late March in an investigation with McLennan County ties.

Guerrero also reportedly sent child pornography while communicating with this person.

He was later arrested at this employment. He now faces charges of prostitution of a minor and distribution of child pornography.