Man fatally stabbed by hitchhiker in Temple

The hitchhiker has not been arrested and is considered armed and dangerous, according to Temple PD.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — A man was fatally stabbed by a hitchhiker Thursday, according to Temple Police Department.

Around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to reports.

When they arrived, police said they found a man who had been injured. The man was stabbed by a hitchhiker, according to police, who took off with the man's white pickup truck southbound on MLK Drive.

The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to the Temple PD Twitter page.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is driving the white 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Texas License Plate MKW5208, according to the Temple Police Department Twitter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.