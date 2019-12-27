KILLEEN, Texas — Several streets were closed in Killeen Friday after reports of a shooting.

Police were called around noon to the 2300 block of Botanical Drive. Officers found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooter ran and may have barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Jasmin Caldwell - 6 News

Police asked people to avoid the following areas:

Westover at Andover

Westover at Botanical

Liliac at Botanical

Bonner at Andover

Commuters are being asked to find alternate routes as they investigate.

