MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: Video in this story is from April 2019.

After pleading guilty in April to murdering a Rockdale woman, Edward Barry, 32, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said in a Facebook post.

Bary waived his rights to an appeal as part of his plea agreement, Torrey said.

Barry and Candice Jones, 32, both pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2017 killing of Emily Hacker.

Milam County Sheriff's Office

Her body was found in Jan. 2017 in a shallow grave in Burleson County. Hacker had been missing since Jan. 19 before her body was found near the town of Lyons.

John Stewart and Ashley Zawadzke were also charged with Hacker's murder. The status of their cases was not immediately known.

