Waco man indicted for murder of 24-year-old in April

Charles Earl Ervin was arrested for the shooting death of Zachary Hughes in April.

WACO, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a Waco murder that allegedly took place in April, according to the McLennan County District Clerk's Office.

Charles Earl Ervin, 29, was indicted for the murder of 24-year-old Zachary Hughes in April 2023, as well as two counts of aggravated assault.

According to the Waco Police Department, Ervin is suspected of shooting Hughes on April 3 in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue.

Police said they arrested Ervin on April 10.