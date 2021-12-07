Man indicted on capital murder charges after shooting, killing Waco grocery store employee

WACO, Texas — According to officials, Lavell Jones, 22, was indicted on capital murder charges by a McLennan County grand jury Thursday after the murder of 57-year-old Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman.
According to officials, Jones shot and killed the employee during a robbery at Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery on West Waco Drive back in July.
Officials responded to a call about the incident that morning around 6:20 a.m. When they arrived, officers found Otham unresponsive. An ambulance was called, but the victim was already dead, police said.