Man indicted on capital murder charges after shooting, killing Waco grocery store employee

Lavell Jones, 22, was initially arrested for reportedly murdering 57-year-old Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman back in July.

WACO, Texas — According to officials, Lavell Jones, 22, was indicted on capital murder charges by a McLennan County grand jury Thursday after the murder of 57-year-old Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman.

According to officials, Jones shot and killed the employee during a robbery at Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery on West Waco Drive back in July.