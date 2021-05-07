Killeen police: Man injured in drive-by shooting on Hereford Lane

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot while walking on Hereford Lane the afternoon July 5, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 3900 block of Hereford Lane in reference to a shooting victim just before 2:15 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation by police found that the man was walking on Hereford Lane when a dark colored sedan drove by and discharged a firearm toward the victim. Police said two vehicles and a home were damaged by the rounds.

Police have not identified any suspects in the case at this time.