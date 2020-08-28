Man involved in fatal highway race in February arrested in Belton, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — Belton police arrested a man Thursday in connection with a fatal accident dating back to February.
Temple police said Juan Carlos Lumbreras, 23, was racing on S. General Bruce Dr. near 57th St. on February 8. Another man, Miguel Berumen, 22, was also racing but crashed into the back of another vehicle. Berumen was killed.
A warrant was issued for Lumbreras' arrest on April 16. Belton police arrested him on charges of racing on highway causing bodily injury/death and for accident involving personal injury/death.