Man arrested in connection to July murder of Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery employee, officials say

WACO, Texas — Authorities have arrested an man in connection to the murder of a Waco restaurant employee months after the incident.

Lavell Jones, 22, was arrested for reportedly murdering 57-year-old Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman by the Lonestar U.S. Marshal Task Force, the Waco Police Department announced Friday evening.

According to officials, Jones shot and killed the 57-year-old during a robbery at Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery on West Waco Drive on July 10, 2021.

Officials responded to a call about the incident that morning around 6:20 a.m. Upon arriving, officers found the victim. An ambulance was called, but the victim was already dead, police said.