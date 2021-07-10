Man killed during early morning robbery in Waco

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

WACO, Texas — A 57-year-old man is dead following an early morning robbery in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers responded to the call the morning of July 10 at 6:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Waco Drive, police said. Upon arrival, police found the man in the front parking lot of the business.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but the victim was already deceased, police said.

According to officials, the man was an employee of the business and was shot during a robbery. The name of victim has not been released at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waco Police Department Special Crimes Unit at 254-750-7500 of call crime stoppers at 254-753-4357.