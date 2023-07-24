‘He died a hero’ | Man killed protecting his girlfriend, police still searching for the shooter

Robert Rabinowitz was an artist and a father of four, according to loved ones. His family is now turning to the public for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A family is speaking out for the first time since a man was shot to death at a northeast-side hotel.

It happened early Friday morning at Woodspring Suites on I-35 near Eisenhauer Road.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Robert Rabinowitz.

“He was my youngest,” said Ramon Pena. “He was my only son. He had his problems; his demons, and he was already getting out of them and starting fresh. He met a girl, and they were starting a life together. He had babies that he was hoping to reunite with. Then out of nowhere, someone just… took him from us.”

Police say the 31-year-old was with his girlfriend near their vehicle when another man approached them. The suspect reached for the woman, according to investigators.

“They were leaving friends and coming home,” said Ramon. “Out of nowhere, someone just ran up on his girlfriend.”

Robert stepped in to defend his girlfriend, according to police, and things got physical. That’s when the suspect took out a gun and shot Robert three times.

The shooter fled, and Robert died on the scene, according to police.

Amid their pain, the Pena’s feel a sense of pride.

"He never wanted anyone to hurt women,” said Robert’s mother, Isabel Pena. “He was brought up that way. We believe he died a hero.”

“At the end of the day, God rewards those who don’t have fear and protect others,” Ramon said.

The family is now clinging to memories of their late son, who also left his mark on San Antonio.

Isabel told KENS 5 her son painted several murals across the city.

Now faced with the impossible task of burying a child, Isabel has a message for Robert’s killer.

“Please come forward,” she said.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's (SAPD) non-emergency line at 210-207-7273. You can remain anonymous.

The family is planning a plate sale to cover funeral expenses. It will be held Saturday, July 29, at 5914 Old Pearsall Road starting at noon.