Killeen PD: Man kills wife, then himself during domestic disturbance

KILLEEN, Texas — Two people are dead following a domestic disturbance that led a man to shoot his wife, then shoot himself in Killeen, according to police.

The couple was identified by the Killeen Police Department as 34-year-old Tiffany Shaquina Shepard and 40-year-old Archie Andrew Mitchell.

Police responded to a shooting call shortly before midnight on Feb. 23 in the 3900 block of Tatonka Drive after receiving a 911 call, police said. Upon conducting a preliminary investigation, police determined that the two were involved in a domestic disturbance. The interaction escalated and Mitchell shot his wife, the department reported. Mitchell then shot himself, taking his life, as police arrived to the scene, per the department.

Three children were found in the home and were unharmed, according to police.