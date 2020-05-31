NOLANVILLE, Texas — A man is in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle through Harker Heights and onto I-14 eastbound where he struck a couple of vehicles.

At about 1:21 P.M., a Bell County deputy clocked a white Chevy pickup truck traveling at 85 mph in a 60 mph zone on FM 2410 near Elf Trail. A pursuit ensued after the driver failed to stop.

The man continued into Harker Heights where he struck a vehicle and then got on I-14 eastbound. The suspect struck two more vehicles somewhere between Harker Heights and Nolanville.

The last vehicle the suspect hit became “bumper locked” when the suspect hit them and that vehicle was then forced into the ditch. The suspect then left the highway and crashed through a fence near I-14 and Paddy Hamilton Road in Nolanville.

The suspect abandoned the truck near the creek and fled on foot. A perimeter was set up and the suspect was later found fleeing across a field near FM 2410 and Levy Crossing. The subject was taken into custody without further incident.

Police later found out that the truck was stolen during a home burglary in Upton County near Midland.

No injuries were from the crashes caused during the pursuit and the suspect's identity has not been released.