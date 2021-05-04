Man who overstayed his visa arrested, reportedly tried to solicit sex from a minor

Romualdo Rosas reportedly contacted undercover detectives via an online advertisement and requested to pay for sex acts with both an adult and a minor.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A man who overstayed his visa was arrested Monday for reportedly trying to solicit sex from a minor, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said its Human Trafficking Unit was conducting an undercover investigation when they stumbled upon Romualdo Rosas.

Detectives then met Rosas at an undisclosed location and arrested him. Rosas was charged with prostitution and prostitution with a minor.

During his interview with law enforcement, the sheriff's office said he indicated that he overstayed his visa.