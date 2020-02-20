KILLEEN, Texas —

A man pointed a weapon at Killeen police officers after the officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute Tuesday.

The Killeen Police Department arrived at the house on the 4200 block of Corrine Dr. at 11:41 p.m. The officers attempted to speak with the people involved in the dispute when the man, David Paul Lawrence, 44, pointed the weapon at the officers.

The Tactical Response Unit arrived to assist the officers. Three people who lived in the home and two Killeen officers left the home without incident. Lawrence stayed inside.

Crisis negotiators then spoke off and on for several hours with Lawrence in an attempt to get him to surrender. At about 2:45 a.m., Lawrence left the home and was detained and taken to the Killeen City Jail.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case, issued two complaints and charged Lawrence with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Lawrence’s bond was set at $100,000 for each charge. He is currently waiting to be taken to the Bell County Jail.

