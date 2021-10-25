Man recovering after Waco apartment shooting over weekend

In a news release, Waco PD said a 43-year-old woman shot at the man in the 3500 block of West Waco Dr. on Oct. 24. After, she turned the gun on herself and died.

WACO, Texas — A 51-year-old man who was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Waco over the weekend is recovering from his wounds, the Waco Police Department said Monday.

In a news release, Waco PD said a 43-year-old woman shot at the man in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive on Oct. 24. After she shot at the man, the woman turned the gun on herself and died.

The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital with unknown injuries. On Monday, police said he is recovering.

Waco PD said they are now investigating this shooting as an aggravated assault and suicide. Due to this, 6 News is choosing not to name the woman involved.

No other information was released at this time.