WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - Winston-Salem police are searching for a High Point man they believe tried to burn two American 'Blue Line' flags hanging outside a bar popular among police and first responders.

Tuesday night, police were sent surveillance video of a man who walks in front of Kelly Days bar on N. Main St. and appears to use a lighter to singe the bottom of the flags. He then pulls the flags down and puts them on the ground.

Police believe 41-year-old Timothy Wayne Lail is the man in the video. Lail is facing charges of Burning Personal Property and Injury to Personal Property.

The bar posted about the incident on its Facebook page.

On its website, Kelly Days describes itself as 'a bar where Law Enforcement, Firefighters, Medical Personnel, Military, and their supporters can hang out.' The "Thin Blue Line" stands for law enforcement's separation of order from chaos.

Anyone with information about Lail should call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.

