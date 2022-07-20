25-year-old sentenced to 20 years for crime spree across three counties

In Itasca, he broke into an 18-wheeler and later stabbed a customer at a Sonic before stealing their car, which he crashed, officials said.

HILL COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old plead guilty about a month ago to charges related to a crime spree that spanned across three Texas counties, according to Hill County officials.

On June 4, Casey Phillips plead guilty to aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Back in January, Phillips reportedly shot at a car in Burleson, then broke into an 18-wheeler in Itasca and later stabbed a customer at a Sonic before stealing their car, which he crashed, officials said.

He was then taken to a Waco hospital where he later escaped.