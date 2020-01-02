LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas —

Eric Mack was convicted on Wednesday by a Limestone County jury on two counts of harassment of a public servant and evading arrest with a previous conviction.

This comes after an incident that happened on May 6, 2018 when Mexia Police Officers Chad Owens and Jeffrey Steen were dispatched after someone was hit by a car near Commerce and Ross St.

The officers, along with paramedic David Upchurch and EMT Zach Sullivan of the Mexia Fire Department found a man with injuries who refused treatment. At that same time, two people drove to the Mexia PD and reported that they were assaulted by Eric Mack. They said Mack hit their car and attempted to leave.

When officers asked Mack about the assault, Mack jumped out of a bedroom window and fled to the back yard. Officers followed but Mack continued to fail to comply with commands. He was tased twice and then taken into custody.

Mack spat on Steen after he was placed in the patrol car. Mack was then taken to Parkview Regional Hospital to be medically cleared for transport to the county jail.

Mack had to be restrained at the hospital and handcuffed to a gurney while he was inside the ER. While he was at the hospital, Mack spat on EMT Johnny Brown.

Eventually, Mack was cleared and transported and held at the Limestone County Jail.

Mack eventually pled true to previous convictions which enhanced the punishment range for the harassment charges to 25 years to 99 years or life, and the evading arrest charge to 2 years to 20 years.

Three of Mack’s former girlfriends testified about stalking and assaultive-type behavior during the trial.

The jury assessed an 85-year sentence on the Harassment charges and 20 years on the Evading Arrest case on Wednesday. Judge Deborah Oakes Evans sentenced the Mack to the jury’s verdict.

Popular on KCENTV.com: