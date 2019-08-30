WACO, Texas — A man was served warrants for assault and indecent exposure after a report that he masturbated onto a woman who was standing in a Walmart checkout line, according to Waco police.

Franklin Obiri was already in McLennan County Jail for a separate indecent exposure charge when he was served the new warrants.

Woodway police arrested Obiri Thursday evening for a similar incident that happened in July.

Detectives believe Obiri frequented the Franklin Ave. Walmart and would follow women around the store. Waco police said he might have committed similar acts that were unreported.

Police asked anyone who may have gone through a similar circumstance to report the incident to the Waco Police Department.

Additional charges may be pending for Obiri.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: