Man shot after breaking into home, attacking woman, Temple police say

Police said the suspect was choking the woman when another man in the house pulled out a gun and told him to leave.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested a man Sunday in connection to a burglary and shooting in July.

Police were called to the Walmart on West. Adams Ave. after getting reports of a domestic disturbance. The suspect, Douglas Ford, 60, was arrested not far from the Walmart.

Police learned he had an active warrant for his arrest in connection to a burglary and shooting on July 9.

Police said Ford broke into a home in the 300 block of South 23rd St. and started choking a woman. A man in the house pulled out a gun and told Ford to leave.

Police said Ford walked out onto the porch but came back in the house and that's when the other man shot him in the leg. Police determined the shooting was in self-defense.

Ford was charged with burglary of a habitation and booked into the Bell County Jail with bonds totaling $153,000.