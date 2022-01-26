Man shot by driver during attempted carjacking booked into jail, police say

Jamar McNair Jones was shot by an armed driver on Jan. 18 while trying to carjack him after leading police on a high speed chase through Bell County.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man charged in connection to an attempted carjacking in Killeen was arraigned on three charges early Wednesday.

Jamar McNair Jones was shot by an armed driver on Jan. 18 while trying to carjack him after leading police on a high speed chase through Bell County, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Jones was suspected of "multiple armed robberies in the city" and had a warrant for aggravated robbery out of Dallas, police said.

On Monday, Jones' case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and Jones was charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest in a vehicle.

In addition to those charges, Jones also had an outstanding warrant for assault with bodily injury on a family member.

Jones was released from the hospital and taken to the Bell County Jail Tuesday, according to police.