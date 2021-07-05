HCSO: Charges filed against man shot by father who says he caught him outside daughter's window

Jorge Ramos, 44, was shot three times after a confrontation with the 10-year-old girl's parents at a nearby gas station, Harris County deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of touching himself while outside a 10-year-old girl's bedroom window is facing criminal charges, according to newly released court documents.

Jorge Ramos, 44, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecency with a child by exposure.

The incident, which happened late at night on June 28 in northwest Harris County, is currently being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the child alerted her parents after Ramos tapped on her bedroom window. When the mother and father came outside and confronted the suspect, deputies say he apologized and then walked away before authorities could be called.

The parents grabbed their guns and followed Ramos to a Valero gas station across the street.

According to court documents , the mother tried to keep him there while the father asked the clerk to call 911. At some point, the suspect reportedly grabbed the mother's gun.

The mother told deputies Ramos pointed the gun at her and tried to fire the weapon, but the safety was on. Investigators said her husband grabbed the gun and shot Ramos three times in the torso, according to deputies.

Ramos was taken to the Memorial Hermann Hospital. We don't know his medical condition.

Earlier it was reported Ramos may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.