Waco police said a 24-year-old man told them he was shot during a robbery.

WACO, Texas — Waco police were called to the hospital Sunday afternoon where a 24-year-old man came in with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police said the man told them he was robbed in the 800 block of Dearborn St. but he said he did not know the suspect.

As a result, police were unable to get an identity of the shooter or identify any witnesses. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Waco police.