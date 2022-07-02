Man shot in Temple during Fourth of July weekend

Police are still looking for a suspect who fled the scene Westbound on E. Downs Ave.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — One man was taken to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries after a shooting Saturday night.

Temple Police Department arrived at 8:57 p.m. to the 400 block of N. 12th St. where they found the victim had been shot, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene westbound on E. Downs. Ave. before police could arrest them, according to reports.

If you have information on the shooting, alert Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.