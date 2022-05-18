Waco man shot in parking lot by woman identified by police

Police have identified the male victim of Tuesday morning's shooting.

TEXAS, USA — John Wesley Perry III has been identified as the male victim murdered on Tuesday, according to Waco police.

Around 8:30 a.m. officers were called out to the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard where they found Perry dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Waco PD spokeswoman Cierra Shipley, officers have arrested and charged 31-year-old Ardra Robinson for allegedly shooting Perry to death.

When asked about how it started, Shipley said Perry and Robinson were talking in a parking lot, which led to the shooting. At this time, the police are still unsure of their relationship but know that those involved knew each other.

Police believe the handgun may have been thrown out a car window near the 1600 Block of West Waco Drive.

If you do locate a handgun, please immediately call Waco PD at 254-750-7500 to turn the gun in as it may be the weapon in question.