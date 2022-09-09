Man shot in Killeen after confronting car thieves

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police were looking for three people they said stole a man's car early Friday morning then shot him.
Police were called to the 3200 block of Woodrow Dr. just after 2:30 a.m. on a report of an aggravated assault.
Their investigation revealed a black Dodge Charger had been stolen from a home earlier that morning.
The vehicle owner started looking around the neighborhood and found the car with three people inside. Police said one of the suspects shot the victim. He was flown to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in critical condition.
The suspects later crashed the car in the 4300 block of Maggie Dr. and left the scene.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has video in the area of Maggie Dr. and Woodrow Dr. to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800. Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).