Man shot in Killeen after confronting car thieves

Killeen police said the victim was shot after finding three people in his stolen car.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police were looking for three people they said stole a man's car early Friday morning then shot him.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Woodrow Dr. just after 2:30 a.m. on a report of an aggravated assault.

Their investigation revealed a black Dodge Charger had been stolen from a home earlier that morning.

The vehicle owner started looking around the neighborhood and found the car with three people inside. Police said one of the suspects shot the victim. He was flown to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspects later crashed the car in the 4300 block of Maggie Dr. and left the scene.