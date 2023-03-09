Man shot and seriously injured at home on inner west side, SAPD says

Police said the suspect was still on the loose after shooting a man at a problem home on West Laurel Sunday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the back Sunday evening.

It happened on the 1800 block of West Laurel on the inner west side. Police said the house where it happened has been a problem, and there was a shooting there in the last month. They said the victim came over and refused to leave before an argument started. They believe someone who was in the shed in the back of the house shot the victim in the back once before jumping the fence and fleeing on foot.

Police said they were using canines and EAGLE to search for the suspect, but hadn't found him yet.

