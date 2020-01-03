KILLEEN, Texas — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a Mickey's convenience store in Killeen, according to a press release from the Killeen Police Department.

Police said they were called to the store at 3200 S. Fort Hood Road around 3 a.m.

Police found Shelby Jones, 20, with a gunshot wound. They tried to save him before paramedics arrived but he died at the scene, police said.

Police did not have any information about a suspect.

Police said anyone with information about the case should call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

