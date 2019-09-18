KEMPNER, Texas — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in front of a home in Kempner, the Lampasas Sheriff’s Office said.

Someone called 911 just before 11:30 p.m. and said she believed her son had been shot. Officers found 24-year-old Vance Helzer lying near the road in front of a home in the 400 block of Pecos Lane with multiple gunshots to his chest and torso area, investigators said. He died at the scene.

Investigators found “drug paraphernalia and controlled substance” near the home.

Several people were interviewed, but no one was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Helzer was taken to Southwest Institute for an autopsy.

The investigation into his shooting is ongoing and arrests are expected soon, the sheriff’s office said.

