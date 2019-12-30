KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police were called to the 800 block of College St. early Monday morning where they found a man who had been shot.

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the 29-year-old dead just before 8 a.m.

Police won't release his name until his family is notified.

Police did not provide any details on a possible suspect or motive.

Call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 with any information that could lead to an arrest.

