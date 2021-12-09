Man shot while driving on I-35 in Belton, police say

Police said after being shot the victim went off the highway near the bridge over the Lampasas River.

One man was shot around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night while driving on I-35 in Belton, police said.

The 32-year-old victim was driving southbound when multiple shots were fired at his Dodge Durango, according to police. The man crashed near the bridge over the Lampasas River.

Police arrived to find the man still in the SUV. He was flown to Baylor, Scott and White Medical Center in Temple. Police said the SUV had bullet holes in it.