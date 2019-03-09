WACO, Texas — Waco police were looking for a man they said stabbed another man several times Tuesday afternoon.

Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said Aaron Crane, 33, was stabbed in the chest and head.

It happened in the 700 block of South 10th St. around 2 p.m., Swanton said.

Swanton said Crane lost a lot of blood and was not providing helpful details about the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital, Swanton said.

Swanton said the the suspect is believed to be a black male in his 30s, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and riding a bicycle.

