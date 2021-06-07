Man suffers critical injuries, person detained after reported shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A man is in the hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Killeen Monday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department said.
Around 12:34 p.m., officers were called out to the 300 block of S. 42nd Street after gunshots were reported.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said. He was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.
One person was detained by police, KPD said.
No other information was released.
Also on KCENTV.com: