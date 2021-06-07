Man suffers critical injuries, person detained after reported shooting in Killeen

Around 12:34 p.m., officers were called out to the 300 block of S. 42nd Street after gunshots were reported.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man is in the hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Killeen Monday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department said.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said. He was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

One person was detained by police, KPD said.

No other information was released.