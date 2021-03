A 19-year-old man was hurt in a shooting that took place in the 1400 block of Bagby Ave. in Waco Thursday around 8 p.m

WACO, Texas — A 19-year-old man was hurt in a shooting that took place in the 1400 block of Bagby Ave. in Waco Thursday around 8 p.m., according to the Waco Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Waco police said the public is safe at this time.

Officer Garen Bynum with the Waco PD provided the information on the suspect at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.