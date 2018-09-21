Killeen, Texas — Killeen Police were looking for a man Friday they said walked into a store and exposed himself.

Police said it happened at a store in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Blvd. just before 7:30 p.m. on September 11.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with black and gray hair and a black and gray goatee. Police said he was wearing glasses, a blue shirt, and blue jean shorts. He was last seen driving a white car, said police.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Special Victims Unit are asking anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), go to the Crime Stoppers website or text BELLCO with the tip to 274637.

A tip leading to an arrest could lead to a one-thousand dollar reward.

