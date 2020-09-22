Man wearing N-95 mask wanted for robbery at Waco cell phone store

Police said the T-Mobile store was robbed at gunpoint by two men.

WACO, Texas — Waco police were looking for two men Tuesday they said robbed a T-Mobile store Monday night.

Police said one of them was wearing an N-95 mask and held the door open while the other man robbed the store clerk at gunpoint. The suspects were in their late teens or early twenties.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the store at 1821 S. Valley Mills Dr. Police did not say what was stolen.

The men left the store without hurting anyone.

It was the second robbery in two days in Waco but police said they don't believe they are related.

A person was shot in the arm in the robbery Sunday. Police did not have a description of the suspect.