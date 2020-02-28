WACO, Texas — Waco police were looking for a man they said threw two large rocks through the windshields of cars at Cameron Park.

Police said the man, in his twenties with brown hair, was seen in the north part of the park on Thursday.

The man was seen again Friday in the Lawson's Point area of the park and was said to be acting strangely, according to police.

Officers were in the area trying to find him. He was wearing a green shirt and yellow and green shorts. Police asked for people to avoid that area.

Anyone who sees him can call the police at 254-750-7500 or dial 911.

Popular on KCENTV.COM

Harker Heights police looking for help identifying child found in area

'This is not a good idea' | UMHB Biology professor worried for safety of animals after interviewing for job at Temple aquarium

'This is a fight for Mr. Marks' life' | Defense for Temple double murder suspect argues to watch DNA testing in person