DALLAS — This is a breaking news story and will be continuously updated.

A man, woman and two children are dead following a shooting in North Dallas, Dallas police said.

All four apparently died from gunshot wounds at a motel near Keller Springs Road and Dallas North Parkway.

The shooting call came in at about 3:09 p.m. from the Staybridge Suites on North Dallas Parkway, Dallas police said. Hotel management told police they went to a room where an occupant's time had expired. When motel management made their way into the room, they heard a gunshot from inside the room and ran and called police.

When police arrived, they found all four bodies in the room.

The man was 41 years old and the woman was 31 years old, police said. One child was a girl and one child was a boy. Ages have not been confirmed for the children yet, police said.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

